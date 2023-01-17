Ward 6 Fire Dept.: 2022 was one of the busiest years responding to emergency calls

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana fire agencies responded to a lot of emergencies in the last year and the Ward 6 Fire Department is hoping that the high volume of calls doesn’t trend into this year.

Responding to hundreds of emergency calls in 2022 has made it one of the busiest years for the Ward 6 Fire Protection District No. One, nearly doubling their average volume of yearly calls.

“We ran 580 [emergency calls] and on average we normally run about 300 to 350 calls,” Ward 6 fire chief Todd Parker said.

Parker explained of the 580 calls, most were in response to vehicle accidents involving injuries or in need of fire department services, along with grass and structure fires.

“The call volume has required us to rely on our neighboring departments through our mutual aid assets or through our automatic aid agreements,” he said.

Being a volunteer fire department, Parker tells 7News manpower at Ward 6 has been spread thin.

“All volunteer departments in Calcasieu Parish are seeing a shortage of volunteers,” Parker said. “We definitely need people within our communities to step up.”

Parker said one of his goals for 2023 is informing the public on things they can do to help fire departments and decrease their workload.

“From burning properly outside, from having a plan in your home, not only having your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors but fire extinguishers as well and an emergency exit plan with your kids and your family should someone wake up in the middle of the night and smell smoke,” he said.

With these tips, the fire chief said he’s hoping for a safe year ahead.

“We prevent injuries. We prevent deaths and we decrease the amount of fire calls that departments are receiving on a daily basis in Calcasieu Parish,” Parker said.

Parker emphasized one of the most life saving tools you can have is a working detector in your home.

Ward 6 offers free 3-in-1 fire, smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors for those who live within the district. If you would like the department to install one in your home you may call them directly at (337) 786-2775.

