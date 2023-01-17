50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023.

Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Kayla Sue East, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Arianna Dannee Dargin, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Briana Jante Duhe, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle.

Garrique Andre Ned Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

This holiday, southwest Louisiana gathered to celebrate the message and accomplishments of Dr....
Many gather for MLK Festival Family Day
Wednesday storm threat
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy overnight, fog possible
Martha White
Martha White, civil rights pioneer who sparked the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, remembered for her bravery
Elizabeth High School investigating ‘the list’
Elizabeth High School investigating alleged school threat