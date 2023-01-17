SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023.

Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Kayla Sue East, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Arianna Dannee Dargin, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Briana Jante Duhe, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle.

Garrique Andre Ned Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

