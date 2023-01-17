SOWELA ranked as Louisiana’s top community college for fifth year by Niche

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The national college review website Niche has once again ranked SOWELA Technical Community College as the top community college in Louisiana. Stopping by to talk about how SOWELA continues to be recognized for its exemplary services is Chancellor Neil Aspinwall.

This is the fifth year in a row that SOWELA has achieved the top ranking by Niche and was also listed as being in the top 12% of community colleges nationwide.

Niche’s rankings are “based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.”

Aspinwall says it’s not just one thing that allows SOWELA to earn so many accolades. Programs at SOWELA are what the Louisiana Workforce Commission considers four and five-star jobs which are based on occupational outlook, education requirements, and salary. For example, Aspinwall says in SOWELA’s Welding program, graduates can expect to earn about $25/hour with a two-year diploma, or with a Vehicle Maintenance and Repair diploma, graduates can anticipate an average salary of $20/hour or more.

This is coupled with the fact that SOWELA has not raised tuition or fees for students in seven years making it an affordable alternative or starting point for a traditional 4-year college education as many of the classes at SOWELA can be transferred over to Universities like McNeese for students wishing to continue their academic careers.

Classes are starting today for the 2023 Spring semester, but prospective students can still enroll in short-term training options such as CDL, HVAC, or Cooking Bootcamp. They can also enroll in for-credit classes that begin mid-semester as part of SOWELA’s Next Start initiative.

SOWELA has locations in Lake Charles, Jennings, Leesville, and Oakdale. For more information on SOWELA, you can call (337) 421-6550.

