Power outage leaves many in the dark near downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 100 people are currently without power near downtown Lake Charles, according to the Entergy Outage Map.

The outage occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a manhole near Broad and Ryan St.

Firefighters also responded to the Chateau Du Lac apartment complex at 333 Mill St. where several residents were trapped in elevators.

7News also received reports of Verizon phone subscribers losing cell service.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.