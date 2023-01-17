Patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw confused whether OB-GYN practice is closing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -No doubt it’s upsetting to go to a doctor and find out the office seems to have closed. Patients of ob-gyn Dr. Armand Grimshaw are apparently in that dilemma.

Some patients who went to their appointments found this sign on the door-- saying “Practice closed--please find new OB--thanks, staff.”

We contacted Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where they did not shed any light on why the sign was put up.

Grimshaw’s office is in the Memorial Complex on Gauthier Road.

A Memorial spokesperson says Grimshaw is an independent physician and not employed with Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

The spokesperson said they are trying to assist women who need to see the doctor.

She says they are actively working with and assisting Dr. Grimshaw to provide continuity of care to his patients.

Patients who need assistance may call 337-480-5507 or 337-480-7010.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.