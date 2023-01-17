50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw confused whether OB-GYN practice is closing

Some patients went to their doctor appointments only to find this sign on the door.
Some patients went to their doctor appointments only to find this sign on the door.(kplc viewer)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -No doubt it’s upsetting to go to a doctor and find out the office seems to have closed. Patients of ob-gyn Dr. Armand Grimshaw are apparently in that dilemma.

Some patients who went to their appointments found this sign on the door-- saying “Practice closed--please find new OB--thanks, staff.”

We contacted Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where they did not shed any light on why the sign was put up.

Grimshaw’s office is in the Memorial Complex on Gauthier Road.

A Memorial spokesperson says Grimshaw is an independent physician and not employed with Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

The spokesperson said they are trying to assist women who need to see the doctor.

She says they are actively working with and assisting Dr. Grimshaw to provide continuity of care to his patients.

Patients who need assistance may call 337-480-5507 or 337-480-7010.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Parents gather at Elizabeth High a day after threat made
Parents gather at Elizabeth High a day after threat made
Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Becoming windy tomorrow ahead of storms by afternoon
Mardi Gras
MGSWLA announces 2023 Children’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 19
Pithon Street closed beginning Wednesday morning