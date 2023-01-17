50/50 Thursdays
Parents gather at Elizabeth High a day after threat made

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Several parents gathered at Elizabeth High School Tuesday morning - a day after the school announced a threat was made against the school.

In a Facebook message Monday evening, the school said they were investigating what they described as “the list.”

The post said the student involved would not be in attendance today.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert told KPLC few details were provided to his office by the school, but said Allen Parish deputies would be on campus at Elizabeth High School today.

Parent voiced their concerns, including that no text was sent out to parents informing them of the situation. The parents say they hope the incident isn’t swept under the rug and want their children’s safety ensured.

KPLC will have more on Live at Five and later newscasts.

