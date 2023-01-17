Over $3 million granted to West Calcasieu Port for Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over $3 million in Hurricane Laura relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to southwest Louisiana, according to a press release from Senator Bill Cassidy.

The grant, totaling $3,127,639.55, will be going to the West Calcasieu Port in Sulphur.

The money will be used to execute a demolition on a building damaged beyond repair as a result of Hurricane Laura, and to build a replacement building at a new location on the port’s property, according to West Calcasieu Port director Lynn Hohensee.

For more information on the West Calcasieu Port, CLICK HERE.

