MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.

DAY 1:

Anacoco: 55 Opelousas: 20 - Girls

Anacoco: 46 Beau Chene: 41 - Boys

Rosepine: 56 JS Clark 35 - Girls

North Central: 67 Fairview: 63 - Boys

Oak Hill: 56 St Louis: 53 - Girls

Ponchatoula: 79 Fairview: 74 - Girls

Holden: 62 Grand Lake: 36 - Boys

LCA: 56 Calvary: 54 - Boys

Hamilton: 42 Ville Platte 27 - Girls

LCA: 65 Northwood: 31 - Girls

Ville Platte: 48 Hamilton: 45 - Boys

DAY 2:

Carencro: 43 Carroll: 29 - Girls

Oakdale: 57 JS Clark: 47 - Boys

Scotlandville: 58 Northwood: 50 - Girls

East Feliciana: 55 Alexandria: 43 - Boys

Southwood: 61 Avoyelles Ch: 53 - Boys

Evangel: 54 East Ascension: 35 - Boys

Wossman: 49 Ponchatoula: 48 - Girls

Wossman: 55 Ponchatoula: 47 - Boys

Barbe: 66 Northside: 48 - Girls

North Central: 63 Rayville: 56 - Boys

DAY 3:

Bell City: 44 Oakdale: 34 - Girls

ESA: 40 Oakdale: 73 - Boys

Fairview: 77 Scotlandville: 51 - Girls

LaGrange: 79 Fairview: 67 - Boys

Lafayette: 79 Oak Hill: 55 - Girls

Hathaway: 79 Northside: 42 - Girls

Acadiana: 33 LaGrange: 57 - Girls

Iowa: 52 New Iberia: 57 - Boys

LCCP: 49 Franklin: 64 - Girls

