MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.
DAY 1:
- Anacoco: 55 Opelousas: 20 - Girls
- Anacoco: 46 Beau Chene: 41 - Boys
- Rosepine: 56 JS Clark 35 - Girls
- North Central: 67 Fairview: 63 - Boys
- Oak Hill: 56 St Louis: 53 - Girls
- Ponchatoula: 79 Fairview: 74 - Girls
- Holden: 62 Grand Lake: 36 - Boys
- LCA: 56 Calvary: 54 - Boys
- Hamilton: 42 Ville Platte 27 - Girls
- LCA: 65 Northwood: 31 - Girls
- Ville Platte: 48 Hamilton: 45 - Boys
DAY 2:
- Carencro: 43 Carroll: 29 - Girls
- Oakdale: 57 JS Clark: 47 - Boys
- Scotlandville: 58 Northwood: 50 - Girls
- East Feliciana: 55 Alexandria: 43 - Boys
- Southwood: 61 Avoyelles Ch: 53 - Boys
- Evangel: 54 East Ascension: 35 - Boys
- Wossman: 49 Ponchatoula: 48 - Girls
- Wossman: 55 Ponchatoula: 47 - Boys
- Barbe: 66 Northside: 48 - Girls
- North Central: 63 Rayville: 56 - Boys
DAY 3:
- Bell City: 44 Oakdale: 34 - Girls
- ESA: 40 Oakdale: 73 - Boys
- Fairview: 77 Scotlandville: 51 - Girls
- LaGrange: 79 Fairview: 67 - Boys
- Lafayette: 79 Oak Hill: 55 - Girls
- Hathaway: 79 Northside: 42 - Girls
- Acadiana: 33 LaGrange: 57 - Girls
- Iowa: 52 New Iberia: 57 - Boys
- LCCP: 49 Franklin: 64 - Girls
