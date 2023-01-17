50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex

Several local high school teams pick up wins on Monday night in basketball.
Several local high school teams pick up wins on Monday night in basketball.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.

DAY 1:

  • Anacoco: 55 Opelousas: 20 - Girls
  • Anacoco: 46 Beau Chene: 41 - Boys
  • Rosepine: 56 JS Clark 35 - Girls
  • North Central: 67 Fairview: 63 - Boys
  • Oak Hill: 56 St Louis: 53 - Girls
  • Ponchatoula: 79 Fairview: 74 - Girls
  • Holden: 62 Grand Lake: 36 - Boys
  • LCA: 56 Calvary: 54 - Boys
  • Hamilton: 42 Ville Platte 27 - Girls
  • LCA: 65 Northwood: 31 - Girls
  • Ville Platte: 48 Hamilton: 45 - Boys

DAY 2:

  • Carencro: 43 Carroll: 29 - Girls
  • Oakdale: 57 JS Clark: 47 - Boys
  • Scotlandville: 58 Northwood: 50 - Girls
  • East Feliciana: 55 Alexandria: 43 - Boys
  • Southwood: 61 Avoyelles Ch: 53 - Boys
  • Evangel: 54 East Ascension: 35 - Boys
  • Wossman: 49 Ponchatoula: 48 - Girls
  • Wossman: 55 Ponchatoula: 47 - Boys
  • Barbe: 66 Northside: 48 - Girls
  • North Central: 63 Rayville: 56 - Boys

DAY 3:

  • Bell City: 44 Oakdale: 34 - Girls
  • ESA: 40 Oakdale: 73 - Boys
  • Fairview: 77 Scotlandville: 51 - Girls
  • LaGrange: 79 Fairview: 67 - Boys
  • Lafayette: 79 Oak Hill: 55 - Girls
  • Hathaway: 79 Northside: 42 - Girls
  • Acadiana: 33 LaGrange: 57 - Girls
  • Iowa: 52 New Iberia: 57 - Boys
  • LCCP: 49 Franklin: 64 - Girls

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Statue of Seimone Augustus
LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus
Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach
merryville @ barbe
Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex
sam houston vs sulphur
Sulphur beats Sam Houston in rivalry match up