Many gather for MLK Festival Family Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This holiday, southwest Louisiana gathered to celebrate the message and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King was a voice for African Americans as he fought to end racism with peace. After a weekend of local celebrations and a parade today, festivities wrapped up tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

There was music, dancing and singing today at the MLK Festival Family Day, and there was also a message of education and unity.

“I hope that we are able to continue the legacy throughout the communities and stick together in unity and come out and partake and participate, and maybe we can actually educate some people that don’t know anything about Martin Luther King Jr., except his name,” Miss Juneteenth Roxanne Victorian said. “Maybe they don’t know the move he made; maybe we can educate them and help them learn.”

Southern University is a member of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like Morehouse College where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended.

“He stood for peace; race, all races so that we all could come together as one, and he talked about it in his dream where he had the dream that we will all be one,” Southern University alumni Alice Wallace said.

One young attendee shared a song he learned at school about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin Luther King Jr.’s life began like yours or mine; born in Atlanta Georgia in 1929,″ Kyren Adams sang. “Martin Luther and Alberta Williams were his parents names.”

“I’m sure he would want to see more unity among the people, getting along, equality, better education, walking together,” another Southern University alumni said. “We need to live together and love one another, and not have war; appreciate what he stood for.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a, “drum major for justice, peace and righteousness.”

Yesterday marked what would have been Dr. King’s 94th birthday.

