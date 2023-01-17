Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off arrives in Lake Charles this summer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixteenth annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is coming to Lake Charles for the first time ever on June 27.

The timing of the change in location is fitting considering Lake Charles’ Amanda Cusey is the reigning champion.

The Golden Nugget will be the host site for Louisiana chefs to put their culinary skills to the test and become the next king or queen of Louisiana seafood.

“Hosting this event particularly, the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off here in Lake Charles in an honor. It means that we have recovered and are still recovering from the storms, but it also means the rest of the state realizes the importance of Southwest Louisiana,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

“It’s a great way to show our appreciation for your hard work and all the people of this community,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

In conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, Visit Lake Charles will host ‘Chuck Tastes’ restaurant night featuring tastings from area restaurants.

Tickets for the event will also include the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off with all proceeds benefitting SOWELA’s hospitality program.

The cost of a ticket is $50.

