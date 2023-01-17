50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Leesville Police Department investigating fight at Whataburger

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville(Viewer Submitted)
By KALB Digital Team and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a massive fight that happened recently at the Whataburger in the city.

According to a statement by Chief Beth Westlake, officers are still working to identify all involved in the fight. Arrests are expected once law enforcement confirms who was involved.

Chief Westlake said the department hopes that will be done by the end of the week.

The investigation is still ongoing. Video of the fight has been shared multiple times on social media, with several claiming Ft. Polk soldiers were involved in the fight. According to Ft. Polk officials, it has not been confirmed that any soldiers from the post were involved in the incident at Whataburger.

A witness sent KALB video of the fight that you can see below - faces are blurred as no one involved has been identified yet:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

KPLC 7 News at Noon
Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux
Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux
Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux
Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux
SOWELA ranked as Louisiana’s top community college for fifth year by Niche
SOWELA ranked as Louisiana’s top community college for fifth year by Niche