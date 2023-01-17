Keeping MLK Day: ‘A day on, not a day off’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday is one of only two congressionally designated days of service. The other is September 11.

Those who have a servant’s heart often keep quiet about the good they do.

One local sorority served in three places on this MLK Day in Lake Charles.

It’s a day on, not a day off and Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters take it to heart.

Every year on MLK Day, sorority members do community service, this year at Pauline Hurst Mercy Center on Moelling Street. It’s a place where those in need can find food, clothing, household items, even perhaps someone to pray with.

Judge Sharon Wilson was there volunteering and led the prayer.

“We know that You are the one who mends the broken hearted; we know that You grant peace; God that You give peace that surpasses all human understanding; and God You promise in your word that You will supply our needs according to your riches and glory,” she prayed as several there joined hands.

Sorority members urge others to make it a day of service.

“That’s what Dr. King was about, he was all about bringing everyone together, unifying everyone. It’s a quote in the bible that to whom much is given, much is required. I think we should live by that,” sorority member Ann Williams said.

“Dr. King’s birthday should be a day on and not a day off. It’s actually a day for us to serve the members of our community and honor the legacy of Dr. King,” Judge Wilson said. “He actually gave his life for equality of mankind. That’s the greatest act of service and we often forget that Dr. King was a Baptist minister, and as a minister he furthered the cause of Christ and Christ is about service,” she said.

Mercy Center Director Faye Cooper appreciated the volunteers.

“I’m very grateful they came to help today. They did a lot for me. They’re doing a lot for the community just being here,” she said.

Shift after shift of sorority volunteers came to work, to serve in keeping with what Dr. King stood for.

The sorority also had members at Abraham’s Tent and others who participated in the parade. Volunteers included the sorority’s counterpart men’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.

