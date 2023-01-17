50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Funeral services announced for Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Barbe High athlete and Air Force Academy Cadet, according to Johnson Funeral Home.

Hunter Brown, 21, unexpectedly died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy.

He was born in Jacksonville, FL, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Navy and grew up in Lake Charles where he was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. He would later graduate from Barbe High School where he played football, baseball, and was on the track team. After graduating, he would enroll in the United States Air Force Academy pursuing a degree in Business Management and a minor in French with the goal of being an Air Force pilot. At the Academy, he played as an offensive lineman on the Air Force Falcons Football team and was listed as Cadet Third Class in his sophomore year.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Trinity Baptist Church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a sharing of reflections to begin at 6:00 pm. The visitation will then resume on Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Tuesday headlines
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog for some this morning. A warm day ahead.
Health Headlines: Brain aneurysms and the family connection
Health Headlines: Brain aneurysms and the family connection
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023
Dense fog this morning
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast