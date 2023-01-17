Funeral services announced for Hunter Brown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Barbe High athlete and Air Force Academy Cadet, according to Johnson Funeral Home.

Hunter Brown, 21, unexpectedly died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy.

He was born in Jacksonville, FL, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Navy and grew up in Lake Charles where he was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. He would later graduate from Barbe High School where he played football, baseball, and was on the track team. After graduating, he would enroll in the United States Air Force Academy pursuing a degree in Business Management and a minor in French with the goal of being an Air Force pilot. At the Academy, he played as an offensive lineman on the Air Force Falcons Football team and was listed as Cadet Third Class in his sophomore year.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Trinity Baptist Church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a sharing of reflections to begin at 6:00 pm. The visitation will then resume on Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

