FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog and more fog; then some rain and a few storms tomorrow afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pesky lingering sea fog continues to make its presence known across coastal locations up to I-10 this afternoon. Some additional clearing across inland spots are possible this afternoon, but fog will stick around through the afternoon, evening and a good chunk of Wednesday for coastal locations until our cold front moves in by late Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the 70s today and will be warmest farther north where the fog has been a minimal issue today. For areas that saw fog today, I do expect more fog to roll in by this evening and hang around through tomorrow as well, with similar conditions as we saw this morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, a cold front will come sweeping through, but the stable marine layer that will be in place most of the day tomorrow will greatly limit our severe weather potential here locally. Storms will likely intensify once they move east into tomorrow evening across areas of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi. This front is scheduled to push through during the late-afternoon with rain coming to an end during the early evening. Rainfall amounts will be around one quarter to one half inch.

Clearing Thursday with sunshine and less humid and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows back in the 40s Thursday night. Our next chance of rain arrives late Friday into Saturday.

Saturday is looking quite soggy and cool with rain off and on most of the day, including Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Temperatures likely won’t warm out of the 50s for most of the day thanks to the clouds and rain. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible before showers exit on Sunday, and no severe weather is anticipated this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

