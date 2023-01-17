FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Becoming windy tomorrow ahead of storms by afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pesky lingering sea fog was slow to clear for inland areas this afternoon and will persist along the coastline before retreating inland again this evening. Fog looks to be most prevalent before midnight though as winds increase overnight helping to clear things out early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures won’t drop much through the evening, only dropping into the middle 60s and perhaps even warming a few degrees overnight as winds increase.

Wednesday afternoon cool front and storms (KPLC)

By tomorrow afternoon, a cold front will come sweeping through, but the stable marine layer that will be in place most of the day tomorrow will greatly limit our severe weather potential here locally. Storms will likely intensify once they move east into tomorrow evening across areas of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

SWLA severe threat Wednesday afternoon (KPLC)

This front is scheduled to push through during the late-afternoon with rain coming to an end during the early evening. Rainfall amounts will be around one quarter to one half inch. We can’t rule out one or two severe storms, with damaging winds being the primary threat, but that threat is low.

Clearing Thursday with sunshine and less humid and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows back in the 40s Thursday night. Our next chance of rain arrives late Friday into Saturday.

Rain most of the day Saturday (KPLC)

Saturday is looking quite soggy and cool with rain off and on most of the day, including Saturday night. Temperatures likely won’t warm out of the 50s for most of the day thanks to the clouds and rain. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible before showers exit on Sunday, and no severe weather is anticipated this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

