Elizabeth High School investigating alleged school threat

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Elizabeth High School is currently investigating what appears to be a school threat, which they describe as “the list,” according to a Facebook post made by the school.

Urgent message: The administration at EHS are aware of the list. The student will not be in attendance Tuesday. Mr. Reed, Mr. Kenny Courville and a representative from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office will be there first thing tomorrow morning. I ask that if you have any questions or concerns that you contact Mrs. Lisa personally at 318-491-0353.

7News contacted the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department for comment, but few details have been provided to them, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputies will be on campus tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 17.

Hebert said deputies will be interviewing faculty for more information.

