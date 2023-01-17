50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Elizabeth High School investigating alleged school threat

Elizabeth High School investigating ‘the list’
Elizabeth High School investigating ‘the list’(Elizabeth High School)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Elizabeth High School is currently investigating what appears to be a school threat, which they describe as “the list,” according to a Facebook post made by the school.

Urgent message: The administration at EHS are aware of the list. The student will not be in attendance Tuesday. Mr. Reed, Mr. Kenny Courville and a representative from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office will be there first thing tomorrow morning. I ask that if you have any questions or concerns that you contact Mrs. Lisa personally at 318-491-0353.

7News contacted the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Department for comment, but few details have been provided to them, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputies will be on campus tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 17.

Hebert said deputies will be interviewing faculty for more information.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

MLK FESTIVAL FAMILY DAY
MLK
Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues.
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues.
Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues
Power outage leaves over 800 in the dark near downtown Lake Charles
Power now restored for many residents near downtown Lake Charles