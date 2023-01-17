7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues.

7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect.

“On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Vinton Police Department stating that a homeowner had found some skeletal remains,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

Before being located just off of Gray Road in Vinton, the woman’s body appeared to have gone undiscovered for approximately two to three weeks, according to the parish coroner. It was also concluded that she had been shot twice and that she was Native American.

“She appeared to be someone between the age of 22 and 29 years of age,” Guillory said. “Height wise between 5′2 and 5′6.”

With the help of LSU FACES Lab, we have a rendering of what the woman may have looked like at the time of her death, but one of the most important clues that may help identify her is the jewelry she was wearing.

“A boyfriend, a mom, a relative, someone gave that to her,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a interview in 2014.

A necklace and one earring were found near her remains. No clothing were found at the scene.

Investigators were hopeful in 2014 when we last explored this case, that someone would come forward with information that might help them solve this mystery.

“The only way this case is going to be solved is if somebody comes forward and helps us,” Mancuso said. “Identify this person first of all and at least lead us in the right direction.”

That momentum hasn’t changed, so another year doesn’t pass without closure for her family.

“We’re just hoping that someone sees this interview and maybe knows something,” Guillory said. “Or maybe after looking at the photos of her and some of the jewelry that was found around her that maybe someone will come forward with information.”

All of the information has been entered into a special FBI database for victims of violent crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3700.

