50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery

By Kaitlin Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray news) - Three people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

All personnel on site have been accounted for, and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.
Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.(viewer)

The fire is still active, and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Officials said that there’s no immediate threat to nearby areas.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Wednesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog and more fog; then some rain and a few storms tomorrow afternoon