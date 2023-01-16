Upstate man arrested in internet sex sting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate man is facing charges after being caught in an undercover sex sting operation.

The Lexington Police Department said Bryan Wesley Rogers, 58, of Wellsford, is charged with Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Age 11 – 14, two charges of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two charges of Attempted Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, and Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

Chief Terrence Green said a detective with the department on the SC Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by Rogers on social media. The undercover profile was of a young teenage girl.

When told about the supposed age of the undercover detective Rogers is said to have responded, “I like young peeps.” The detective reported Rogers wanted to meet with the underage teen for sex at a hotel and sent nude photos of himself alongside pornography.

On Jan. 12, Rogers drove to the Town of Lexington to meet with who he believed was the teen girl. On arrival, detectives arrested him and he was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Friday morning Rogers was given a personal recognizance bond on all charges.

Green said investigators believe there may be underage victims in the case. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com

