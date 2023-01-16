50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless operation; driving on roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer.

Hector Jonatan Rodriguez-Almanza, 30, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; no license; first-offense operating while intoxicated; federal detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Rain chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated showers today, much warmer for the start of the week
Rain chances
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather
Nice temperatures
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday