SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless operation; driving on roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer.

Hector Jonatan Rodriguez-Almanza, 30, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; no license; first-offense operating while intoxicated; federal detainer.

