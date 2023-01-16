SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.
Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless operation; driving on roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer.
Hector Jonatan Rodriguez-Almanza, 30, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; no license; first-offense operating while intoxicated; federal detainer.
