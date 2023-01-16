Police: 18-wheeler attempting to go around crossing guards struck by train

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler attempting to go around crossing guards was struck by a train around 7 a.m. Monday on E. Verot Road in Lafayette, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was attempting to beat a train and in doing so went around crossing guards that were already down, causing the crossing guards to get stuck to his truck, Green said.

The train then struck the truck.

