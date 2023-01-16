MLK Gospel Extravaganza renamed to honor Cary Chavis

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Coalition’s Gospel Extravaganza was renamed to honor a late community leader who organizers say was an integral part of SWLA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Cary Chavis passed away in 2022. At only 36, he was well known for fighting for change and inspiring young people.

Cary Chavis (1985-2022) (KPLC)

Local church choirs and other performers gathered Sunday at Mount Olive Baptist Church to celebrate gospel music and its cultural importance. KPLC’s Cynthia Arceneaux officially introduced the program’s new name.

“If I can make the impact that Cary made in such a short while, then my time on this earth will not be in vain,” Arceneaux said. “My brothers and sisters, I want you to sit back and enjoy the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza.”

You can stream the full program on Mount Olive’s Facebook page.

