LSU confirms student has died after being hit by vehicle

(Image Source: LSU)
(Image Source: LSU)(KALB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials confirmed that a student has died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. LSU’s Tiger TV reported the student is a sophomore named Madison Brooks.

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Tiger TV)

The below statement was released by LSU:

