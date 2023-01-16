50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm with a stray afternoon shower

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast will remain a bit gloomy through the afternoon with a few sprinkles or a brief shower possible through the afternoon. Chances of rain remain low at 20%.

Temperatures remain on the warm side with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s through Wednesday which is when a stronger cold front is forecast to push through. A line of rain and thunderstorms will accompany this front beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening and a few storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds the primary threat.

Wednesday storm threat
Wednesday storm threat(KPLC)

After the front moves through Wednesday night, we’ll clear out Thursday and turn slightly cooler and less humid with highs back in the 60s with lows back in the 40s. Another storm system moves through on Saturday which looks to bring a cool rain but no severe weather.

