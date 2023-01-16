50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light showers around early; then turning foggy overnight

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dreary, damp and humid will be the way to describe our evening forecast as a few light showers continue to be possible through the early evening hours. Then we turn our attention to fog moving in after midnight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 4:00 AM - 10:00 AM Tuesday morning, so expect some visibility issues as you head out the door for work and school tomorrow. Lows stay on the mild side though, so no need for the jackets with temperatures in the 60s through the evening and overnight.

Fog rolling in tonight
Fog rolling in tonight(KPLC)

Through the day on Tuesday, morning fog and clouds give way to sunshine by afternoon which will warm temperatures up into the upper 70s! It will feel quite warm once the sun returns, and the chance of rain tomorrow is very slim.

Our next big weather maker rounds the bend Wednesday, as a stronger Pacific storm system crosses the Rockies and sends and cold front into Southwest Louisiana by Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, a line of storms, some strong, will begin to arrive by late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. This line will move through rather quickly, so rainfall totals will stay low.

Wednesday storm threat
Wednesday storm threat(KPLC)

We quickly clear out for Thursday with sunshine, but another Pacific system will approach by this weekend bringing cooler rain back to the area by Saturday. Severe weather is unlikely on Saturday, but rainfall could be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

