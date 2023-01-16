Bands take center stage as 2023 MLK Parade rolls through Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles was filled with the sounds of high school marching bands Monday as the 2023 rendition of the Martin Luther King Parade rolled through the street.

Several high school bands took part, as did several dance troupes.

Community organizations entered floats and several participants rode ATVs in the parade, which traveled from the Civic Center down Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard. From there it turned north, then headed west on Mill Street back to the Civic Center.

The parade was one of several events in the Lake Charles MLK Festival. The parade was followed by Family Day at the Civic Center.

Celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life were also held in other cities and communities throughout Southwest Louisiana Monday.

Scenes from today’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program and march, organized by C & B Community... Posted by City of DeRidder - City Hall on Monday, January 16, 2023

The spirit and memory of Dr. King and his message were strong in Vernon Parish today. A huge thank you to the youth and... Posted by Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce on Monday, January 16, 2023

