Bands take center stage as 2023 MLK Parade rolls through Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles was filled with the sounds of high school marching bands Monday as the 2023 rendition of the Martin Luther King Parade rolled through the street.

Several high school bands took part, as did several dance troupes.

Community organizations entered floats and several participants rode ATVs in the parade, which traveled from the Civic Center down Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard. From there it turned north, then headed west on Mill Street back to the Civic Center.

The parade was one of several events in the Lake Charles MLK Festival. The parade was followed by Family Day at the Civic Center.

Celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life were also held in other cities and communities throughout Southwest Louisiana Monday.

Scenes from today’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program and march, organized by C & B Community...

Posted by City of DeRidder - City Hall on Monday, January 16, 2023

The spirit and memory of Dr. King and his message were strong in Vernon Parish today. A huge thank you to the youth and...

Posted by Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce on Monday, January 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bands take center stage as 2023 MLK Parade rolls through Lake Charles

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The 2023 MLK Parade was held in Lake Charles on Monday.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm with a stray afternoon shower

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Terry
Temperatures remain on the warm side with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s through Wednesday which is when a stronger cold front is forecast to push through. A line of rain and thunderstorms will accompany this front beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening and a few storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds the primary threat.

State

Police: 18-wheeler attempting to go around crossing guards struck by train

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The accident caused the roadway to be closed.

Crime

Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The officer was not injured.

Latest News

State

LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing.

State

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
Due to the terrain, it took agents and deputies about two hours to extract the hunter from the woods to the awaiting helicopter.

News

Lafayette 18 Wheeler Crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Livestream

KPLC 7 News First at Four

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

Martin Luther King Jr. PKG

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.