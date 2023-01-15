SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023.

Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity.

Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Mary Margaret Clapp, 43, Crosby, Texas: Monetary instrument abuse (2 counts); illegal transmission of monetary funds (2 counts).

Tanna Lamor Hawkins, 40, Raceland: No seat belt; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Quinn Andrew Bult, 22, Sulphur: Instate detainer; careless operation; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); drug possession, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Isiah Jaihmal Ellis, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault (2 counts).

Jeffery Dwayne Banks, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.