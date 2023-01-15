50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023.

  • Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity.
  • Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).
  • Mary Margaret Clapp, 43, Crosby, Texas: Monetary instrument abuse (2 counts); illegal transmission of monetary funds (2 counts).
  • Tanna Lamor Hawkins, 40, Raceland: No seat belt; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.
  • Quinn Andrew Bult, 22, Sulphur: Instate detainer; careless operation; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); drug possession, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
  • Isiah Jaihmal Ellis, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault (2 counts).
  • Jeffery Dwayne Banks, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Raymond Mitchell Godette, 49, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; drug possession, Schedule II; direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Charges filed against man for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech Campus
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Cameron Wildlife Parade