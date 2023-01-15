50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Tiger TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities.

LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway.

According to EBRSO, Brooks was standing in the middle of the road for unknown reasons just before she was hit by a vehicle. She was alone at the time, investigators said.

Deputies said Brooks was in serious condition when transported from the scene.

The driver showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
LSU AgCenter: Winter is a good time to trim trees
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return Monday, much warmer start to the week
Statue of Seimone Augustus
LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus