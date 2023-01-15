50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Area Health Education Center and other organizations held the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the MLK Center in Lake Charles Saturday.

The event focused on health issues impacting African American men in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Organizations provided free health screenings and educational sessions about physical and mental health.

We have a list of upcoming MLK Day events in SWLA HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day
Men's health symposium held in honor of MLK Day
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up Sunday with showers expected Monday
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
KPLC looking into fight at Washington Marion vs. Eunice basketball game