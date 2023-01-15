Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Area Health Education Center and other organizations held the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the MLK Center in Lake Charles Saturday.

The event focused on health issues impacting African American men in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Organizations provided free health screenings and educational sessions about physical and mental health.

