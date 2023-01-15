Late Cajun music legend August Broussard honored at jam session

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Cajun music fans and loved ones of August Broussard held a jam session in Lake Charles Saturday to honor the late musician’s life.

Broussard passed away on Oct. 11, 2022 at age 76.

The Cajun French Music Association Hall was filled with upbeat music and dancing as the community remembered Broussard’s ongoing legacy.

August Broussard is in the Cajun French Music Association Hall of Fame. He is remembered for his skills as a musician and his ability to teach the skills of his craft.

Musicians from the community were invited to come up on stage and play some Cajun tunes, something Broussard’s daughter April grew up on.

“My dad dedicated his life to carrying on our traditions and our Cajun culture,” April Manuel said. “He was a teacher of many instruments. He taught accordion, so to see it full circle with some of his students here, some of his old band members, I mean it’s just amazing.”

Broussard’s family said continuing the tradition of Cajun music is how they will keep his legacy alive.

