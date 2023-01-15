Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish

Cameron, La. (KPLC) - Saturday was a great day to be in Cameron as the Fur and Wildlife Festival highlighted the parish’s love for hunting and wildlife.

The community enjoyed activities and competitions all day, from a 5K run at 8 a.m. to live music into the night.

People lined the streets for the arrival of the annual parade in downtown Cameron - and some young locals couldn’t contain their excitement, like Abigail and Isabella Hopper.

“I went to a big parade before, and I love parades, and I like all the stuff that they throw out,” said Abigail. “I’m very excited.”

“I’m uper duper uper duper - I’m very excited,” Isabella said.

