FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return Monday, much warmer start to the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the week, our weather pattern begins to become a bit more active. Monday features much warmer weather with temperatures returning to the low 70′s, but also features rain chances that return as well. A relatively weak cold front will move closer to the area to help cause scattered showers throughout the day Monday. It won’t be a complete washout as these showers should be on and off and light for the most part. The steadier ones though may be a nuisance if you have to work outside or have outdoor plans. Otherwise it will be a breezy day with gusty south winds will be in place.

Scattered showers return to the area for the day Monday. (KPLC)

As that front washes out on Tuesday, we actually will be considerably warmer with temperatures into the upper 70′s possible. This is ahead of a stronger cold front that will push through Wednesday evening and night. With more moisture in the area, that front will help produce showers and thunderstorms. Right now the timing of this activity looks to be scattered showers starting Wednesday morning, with the potential for storms in the late afternoon hours through the late evening hours.

A stronger cold front brings showers and storms by Wednesday evening. (KPLC)

There also exists a low chance that some of these storms could become stronger or perhaps severe along and just ahead of the front. The best chance to see that would be for our northern parishes where mid/upper-level winds and wind shear will be strongest. But even along the I-10 corridor we can’t entirely rule out a stronger storm or two. Damaging winds would likely be the biggest impact from any strong storms though we’ll nail down if impacts may extend beyond that in the next couple days.

A couple thunderstorms along the front may become severe, especially in northern parishes. (KPLC)

After that moves through cooler air returns with high’s in the 60′s for Thursday and Friday with low’s in the 40′s. Then a low pressure system and another front may try to bring more rain to the region as we approach next weekend.

- Max Lagano

