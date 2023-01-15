Charges filed against man for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech Campus

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Technical University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building.

The Louisiana Tech University Police (LTUP) have identified an alleged suspect, LA Tech Student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, from a Dec. 31 incident.

The incident involved a firearm being discharged and damaging a window in the Engineering and Science building.

The LTUP has obtained warrants against Roberts for felony possession of a firearm on a university campus and criminal damage to property.

Currently, Roberts is in jail in Rogers, Arkansas, on unrelated charges. Police are currently working on extradition proceedings.

