50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Charges filed against man for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech Campus

(Louisiana Tech University)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Technical University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building.

The Louisiana Tech University Police (LTUP) have identified an alleged suspect, LA Tech Student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, from a Dec. 31 incident.

The incident involved a firearm being discharged and damaging a window in the Engineering and Science building.

The LTUP has obtained warrants against Roberts for felony possession of a firearm on a university campus and criminal damage to property.

Currently, Roberts is in jail in Rogers, Arkansas, on unrelated charges. Police are currently working on extradition proceedings.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

Latest News

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Cameron Wildlife Parade