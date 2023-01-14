SWLA industry leaders, activists react to new evidence that Exxon predicted climate impacts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For decades, some in the oil and gas industry have tried to cast doubt on whether climate change was real.

Documents from the 1970s show Exxon’s own scientists predicted global warming with surprising accuracy, while still telling the public there was uncertainty about the truth. And it continued when it became ExxonMobil.

A new study published Thursday shows just how accurate Exxon’s predictions were, contradictory to the company’s public message.

Climate activist Jerome Ringo says it’s disappointing but not surprising.

“ExxonMobil spent hundreds of millions of dollars over the years paying lobbyists to disprove the findings of the scientists of the International Panel on Climate Change. Exxon was basically saying that climate change was not real while at the same time over 40 years ago they did studies that proved they know that climate change was real and they even projected some of the impacts of climate change which we are experiencing today,” Ringo said.

Ringo said what was a fight over who was right should now become a call to action for both sides to work toward solutions.

“The cat’s out the bag. I would believe and would hope that companies like ExxonMobil would spend less time looking back and let’s look forward. We can spend lots of time pointing the finger, and saying look what you did and it’s real, what they did. But let’s go forward because we don’t have the luxury of time,” he said.

Ringo warns of more extreme weather disasters and fires due to climate change. ExxonMobil’s closest refinery in Louisiana is in Baton Rouge.

Jim Rock with Lake Area Industry Alliance says local industries are responding to the challenges of climate change.

“Members of Lake Area Industry Alliance have set some very aggressive carbon emission reduction targets for decades to come. And we believe, they’re also researching new technologies and we help them achieve those goals,” he said.

“There are other technologies including carbon capture and sequestration which are being evaluated in places around the country including right here in Louisiana, specifically Southwest Louisiana,” said Rock.

Rock said local industries have reduced emissions by 70 percent over the last 30 years.

ExxonMobil has not issued a response to the current articles widely circulated about records published. Some think the company should be held accountable.

Ringo is the CEO of a company he founded called Zoetic refrigerants, which he says offers breakthrough climate technology that saves on cooling costs and reduces emissions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.