SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters.

Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.

Ward 6 responded to five fires within less than three hours Friday afternoon.

Firefighters first assisted Beauregard Fire District 1 with a house fire on Hubert Smith Road in Singer at 12:07 p.m.

(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Ward 6 then responded to a call about a grass fire on Penton Road at 1:25, but it turned out to be a controlled burn.

At 2:06, firefighters worked a grass fire on Ernest Morial Road that was threatening structures, with help from the DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department and the Houston River Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to another grass fire at 2:17, this time on the 400 block of Miller Road, with assistance from Houston River.

Ward 6 was once again called at 2:42 for a grass fire on Hwy 12 at J White Road. Houston River firefighters left the Ernest Morial fire to assist.

All the fires were out by 4:10 p.m., and no injuries are reported.

