SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2023.

  • Isiah Nakeith Ryan, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; drug possession, Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight.
  • Brian Anthony Babineaux, 41, Lake Charles: Drug possession, Schedule II; instate detainer.
  • Alek William Johnson, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence (2 counts); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. (2 counts); resisting an officer by flight (2 counts); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Chad Allen Cooper, 44, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
  • Justin Marcus Duhon, 29, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated, third offense.
  • Christopher Clarence Rainwater, 38, Singer: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; instate detainer (2 counts); illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
  • Geodae Stevens Hilliard, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; child desertion; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.
  • Mario Robicheaux, 53, Lake Charles: Drug possession, Schedule II; drug possession, Schedule I; drug paraphernalia.
  • Isaiah JeRay Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
  • Daric Wayne Vezia, 50, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less $5,000.

