Sulphur hires Cody Gueringer as school’s next head football coach

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School announced Friday that they have hired Cody Gueringer as the next head coach of the Golden Tors. Sulphur and former head coach Chris Towery parted ways at the beginning of December after three seasons where Towery led the Golden Tors to an overall record of 12-14.

Gueringer heads to Sulphur after serving as the head coach of the Welsh Greyhounds for the past four seasons, and was very impressive in his last two seasons in Welsh as he led the Greyhounds to a record of 17-7, and in 2022 he led them to an impressive 10-2 record that included a 44-8 win over Varnado in the first round of the State Playoffs.

Gueringer will take over a Sulphur team that went 4-6 in 2022 finishing in sixth place in District 3-5A.

