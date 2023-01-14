One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road.

Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Senegal said Wendt was driving a 2001 Saturn sedan north on La. 27 at a slow rate of speed when he was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Raymond Eddy Reid, Jr., 66, of DeRidder.

The Saturn then traveled into the opposite lane and struck a southbound 2006 Jeep Commander, Senegal said.

Wendt, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. Reid, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and not injured.

Senegal said toxicology samples from all three drivers have been submitted for analysis.

Reid was cited for careless operation and not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, Senegal said.

This is the first fatal crash Troop D has investigated in 2023.

