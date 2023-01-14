Obituary released for Barbe, Air Force Academy football player

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The family of a 21-year-old Barbe High School graduate who died unexpectedly earlier this month has released his obituary.

Hunter Brown was raised in Lake Charles, attending Trinity Baptist Church and playing football for Barbe. He went on to play for the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he was pursuing a degree in business management.

Brown died on his way to class on Jan. 9 after suffering a medical emergency.

Funeral arrangements for Brown have not been announced. He will be buried at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.