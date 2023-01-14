MLK events in SWLA
- MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza.
- Beauregard Celebration of MLK: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Beauregard Courthouse. Candlelight Service followed by march to flag plaza for placing of wreath.
- MLK Parade in Lake Charles: 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Parade departs Civic Center on Lakeshore Drive, turns east on Broad, north on Enterprise, west on Mill, south on Lakeshore back to the Civic Center.
- MLK Family Day in Lake Charles: 1-5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16: At Lake Charles Civic Center.
- Beauregard Community March: Noon, Monday, Jan. 16. March starts at DeRidder City Hall and concludes at Veterans Park. Continental breakfast at 9 a.m. at Cat’s Coffee and Creamery.
- Vernon Parish King Day Parade: 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16. Lineup at 9 a.m. on U.S. 171.
