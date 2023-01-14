MLK events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com.

MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza.

Beauregard Celebration of MLK: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Beauregard Courthouse. Candlelight Service followed by march to flag plaza for placing of wreath.

MLK Parade in Lake Charles: 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Parade departs Civic Center on Lakeshore Drive, turns east on Broad, north on Enterprise, west on Mill, south on Lakeshore back to the Civic Center.

MLK Family Day in Lake Charles: 1-5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16: At Lake Charles Civic Center.

Beauregard Community March: Noon, Monday, Jan. 16. March starts at DeRidder City Hall and concludes at Veterans Park. Continental breakfast at 9 a.m. at Cat’s Coffee and Creamery.