KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night.

The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight.

KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees high school sports in Louisiana.

The Calcasieu School Board released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that took place today involving  Washington Marion High School’s basketball team. This is being taken very seriously, and we are fully investigating the matter. Violence of any sort has no place in our schools or athletic events, and individuals involved will be held accountable. We know that LHSAA will be involved, and we will be fully cooperative with their organization in this investigation.”

We will have more information as it becomes available.

