Iowa man sentenced to 21 years for filming child pornography

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa man was sentenced Friday for taking explicit photos and video of prepubescent children.

Garrett Michael Faulk, 25, admitted to taking photos and video exploiting young children on his phone during an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2021, according to prosecutors.

Faulk pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Aug. 23, 2022.

Judge James D. Cain Jr. sentenced Faulk to 21 years and 10 months in prison with a lifetime of supervised release. He must also pay $3,000 in restitution.

