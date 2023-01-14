FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up Sunday with showers expected Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a chilly couple days, we are about to begin a sharp warm-up to start our week. An area of high pressure will slide to the East of our area Sunday, meaning we get southerly flow back in place. The result will be temperatures that warm back into the upper 60′s for highs Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay mostly dry though meaning any outdoor plans you may have should be good to go as we end the weekend.

Scattered showers will be present throughout the day Monday. (KPLC)

Monday will be even warmer, but that’s when rain returns to the forecast. We’ll have moisture return to the area ahead of a cold front to the West, and that will bring the chance for scattered showers throughout the day on Monday. The front itself will be fairly weak, so the chance for thunderstorms on Monday will be low. And temperatures return to the low and mid 70′s as well.

A stronger cold front brings the chance for storms Wednesday night with a few strong ones possible. (KPLC)

Tuesday figures to be the warmest day next week as rain temporarily departs, meaning highs will likely reach the upper 70′s in spots! But our dry “spell” is short-lived. A stronger cold front makes its’ way to our region by late Wednesday, and that could bring the potential for some thunderstorms. A few stronger storms could also be mixed in with these storms as well, though it’s still a bit early to know what specific threats there might be. But after that front pushes through will come a return of cooler air in behind it.

