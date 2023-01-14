CPSO urges parents to speak with children after alleged threats by Barbe High student

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School threats are an ongoing issue throughout the country, and local law enforcement is urging parents to talk with their children about how serious these cases are.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a Barbe High School student making threats on Thursday.

“Students don’t realize what a serious issue this is and how serious we in law enforcement take these threats,” CPSO Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

The 15-year old student allegedly made verbal threats of a shooting occurring during class.

Guillory said the sheriff’s office does everything they can to ensure everyone’s safety during these situations.

“We have a responsibility as a community to keep our students, our teachers and our schools safe so I hope everybody takes that serious because I can tell you the sheriff’s office takes that serious,” Guillory said.

A conviction could affect that student’s future.

“You know you’re a juvenile now until you’re 21, so that’s going to follow him around for a while,” Guillory said.

Since 2020, CPSO has arrested 33 juveniles. Guillory encourages parents to discuss these issues with their children to help minimize threats.

“It’s important for parents to sit down with their kids and have that conversation, you know, a lot of parents may think well my kid knows better than that, well you know what they may know better but it’s important that you reinforce it to them,” Guillory said.

The student was booked into the juvenile detention center on one count of terrorizing.

