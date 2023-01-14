50/50 Thursdays
Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening.

The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance.

Scalisi said she has big dreams for the group and even sees a Grammy award in their future.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

