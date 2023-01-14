4-week-old hospitalized with injuries from suspected abuse; DeRidder man arrested

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is accused of child cruelty after an infant was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The DeRidder Police Department got a call from a hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday about a four-week-old child who appeared to have been abused.

The infant has since been airlifted to another hospital for further treatment, according to DPD.

Detectives identified Giovanni Beltran, 27, as a suspect. After detectives spoke with Beltran, he was arrested on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

As of Friday night, Beltran’s bond has not been set.

