4-week-old hospitalized with injuries from suspected abuse; DeRidder man arrested
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is accused of child cruelty after an infant was hospitalized with severe injuries.
The DeRidder Police Department got a call from a hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday about a four-week-old child who appeared to have been abused.
The infant has since been airlifted to another hospital for further treatment, according to DPD.
Detectives identified Giovanni Beltran, 27, as a suspect. After detectives spoke with Beltran, he was arrested on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
As of Friday night, Beltran’s bond has not been set.
