SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023.

George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass.

Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession.

Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota, Fla.: Failure to possess required license for residential construction.

Crystal Dennise Lewis, 42, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Kamren Lee Guillory, 30, Leesville: Drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession; CDS I possession; alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Kelton Johnson, 21, Pitkin: Drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession; CDS I possession; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Oscar David Lillarreyna, 37, Sour Lake: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Crystal Marlene Lamb, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Santanna Ranelle Durgan, 36, Mamou: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Patrick Wayne Broussard, 54, Roanoke: First-offense battery of a dating partner.

Ronnie Kadera Sherman, 19, Lake Charles: CDS I possession.

Jarvis Terrell Anderson, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; CDS II possession with intent.

Cory Dewayne Humphries, 40, Kinder: Parole detainer.

Sean Patrick Greene, 17, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery with a firearm (3 counts).

Michael John Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; theft less than $1,000; CDS IV possession; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; hit-and-run driving; federal detainer.

Larry Ray Lara, 60, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession.

Issa Lamont Joseph, 47, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; CDS II possession.

Jacob Alan Bergeron, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Erron Ellis Fontenot, 23, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; simple battery of the infirm.