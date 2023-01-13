50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023.

  • George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass.
  • Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
  • Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession.
  • Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota, Fla.: Failure to possess required license for residential construction.
  • Crystal Dennise Lewis, 42, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Kamren Lee Guillory, 30, Leesville: Drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession; CDS I possession; alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
  • Kelton Johnson, 21, Pitkin: Drug paraphernalia; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession; CDS I possession; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; carrying of a weapon during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
  • Oscar David Lillarreyna, 37, Sour Lake: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; domestic abuse battery by strangulation.
  • Crystal Marlene Lamb, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Santanna Ranelle Durgan, 36, Mamou: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Patrick Wayne Broussard, 54, Roanoke: First-offense battery of a dating partner.
  • Ronnie Kadera Sherman, 19, Lake Charles: CDS I possession.
  • Jarvis Terrell Anderson, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; CDS II possession with intent.
  • Cory Dewayne Humphries, 40, Kinder: Parole detainer.
  • Sean Patrick Greene, 17, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery with a firearm (3 counts).
  • Michael John Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; theft less than $1,000; CDS IV possession; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; hit-and-run driving; federal detainer.
  • Larry Ray Lara, 60, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS II possession.
  • Issa Lamont Joseph, 47, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; CDS II possession.
  • Jacob Alan Bergeron, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Erron Ellis Fontenot, 23, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; simple battery of the infirm.
  • Lakeisha Shanelle Griffin, 27, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

