Sulphur beats Sam Houston in rivalry match up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Sulphur Golden Tors hosted the Sam Houston Broncos in a huge rivalry game. Early on the game remained close as Brendon Guidroz hit a step back three point shot to make it a 6 point game.

After that three though Sulphur would respond by going on a 5-0 run to make it an 11 point game. Sam Houston would hit a couple more three pointers to close the gap to single digits, but could not get close enough to put the Tors lead in danger.

The Tors would end up going up 28-21 at the end of the 3rd quarter as they were lead by point guard Zavien Trent. In the 4th quarter Sulphur would pull away for good as they went on to beat the Broncos 49-31.

Sulphur is back in action this Saturday as they will take on Bell City, and Sam Houston will be back on the floor as well Friday as they will take on Reeves at home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.