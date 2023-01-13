Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man found guilty in the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 13.

The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41.

Lawton was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.

