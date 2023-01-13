Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Ludacris, Wu-Tang among 2023 Jazz Fest performances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2023 Jazz Fest music lineup dropped Fri., Jan. 13.

Among the headlining acts are Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Leon Bridges, and Ludacris.

New Orleans artists Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, The Revivalists, Big Freedia, and Irma Thomas are slated to perform.

Fans can also look forward to a special joint set featuring Wu-Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels.

Jazz Fest is scheduled from April 28 - May 7 at the Fair Grounds.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, starting at $225 for three-day weekend passes.

The Festival celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana, so the music encompasses every style associated with the city and the state: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, country, bluegrass and everything in between. And of course there is lots of jazz, both contemporary and traditional.

A more complete schedule in grid form, known as “the cubes,” is available closer to the Festival.

Jazz Fest celebrates Puerto Rico in 2023 with colorful artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine. Puerto Rican bomba, plena, salsa and reggaeton rhythms will echo across the Festival grounds on various stages, and inside the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. New this year, the Cultural Exchange Village comes to life outside the performance tent with artist demonstrations, daily parades and sampling of traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

